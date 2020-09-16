Shibli Faraz for compliance of SOPs in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday urged the parents, teachers and managements of educational institutions to ensure the compliance of COVID-19 guidelines for containing spread of deadly virus in their respective premises. In a tweet message, he thanked the Almighty Allah on the restoration of suspended activities in country's educational institutions. He lauded the successful strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan which helped in restoring economic and educational activities besides ensuring protection of people's lives.