President summons joint session of parliament today

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned the Joint Sitting of the Parliament to meet at the Parliament House today (Wednesday) at 4 pm to take up some crucial legislative business.

The joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate will take up the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) bill and Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill to meet requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for passage.

The two FATF-related bills were rejected by the Senate having opposition in the majority, just before Ashura, last month.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs also moved a motion on Monday under Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the House to refer two bills to the joint sitting as provided by the Constitution. The motion was adopted by the House.