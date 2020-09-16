One dead, three injured in accidents

LAHORE: A bike rider died and two others were injured after two bikes collided with each other in Kot Radha Kishan on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Rehan of Kot Radha Kishan, 28, son of Anwar, while the injured were identified as Zeeshan, 20, son of Tariq and Mobeen, 21, son of Qasim, The injured were admitted to THQ Hospital Raiwind. Yet in another incident, a bike rider, Yaseen, 49, was injured after two bikes crashed into each other near Loharanwali Khoe. The injured was admitted to Jinnah Hospital.