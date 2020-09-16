close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

One dead, three injured in accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2020

LAHORE: A bike rider died and two others were injured after two bikes collided with each other in Kot Radha Kishan on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Rehan of Kot Radha Kishan, 28, son of Anwar, while the injured were identified as Zeeshan, 20, son of Tariq and Mobeen, 21, son of Qasim, The injured were admitted to THQ Hospital Raiwind. Yet in another incident, a bike rider, Yaseen, 49, was injured after two bikes crashed into each other near Loharanwali Khoe. The injured was admitted to Jinnah Hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan