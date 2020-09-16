PIA announces special flight operations to Najaf, Baghdad

LAHORE: PIA has announced its special flight operations to Najaf and Baghdad for Arbaeen. The flight schedule has been finalised, PIA spokesperson said. Passengers can now travel from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Baghdad. The flights will operate from September 27 till October 5, 2020. PIA has introduced special discounted fares for the pilgrims. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on finalisation of flight schedule said PIA has always provided air services to the citizens of the country and we feel privileged to serve pilgrims. He instructed the PIA officials to provide best services to the passengers. On the instructions of Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, these flights have been scheduled keeping in view maximum convenience to the pilgrims. Earlier, meetings were held between PIA CEO and Iraq’s ambassador to Pakistan which led to the swift commencement of special flights.