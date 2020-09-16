Introduce Quranic laws to get rid of gang-rapes, corruption: JUI-S

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) central leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani has said until the colonial-era black laws are not replaced with the Quran and Sunnah laws, the country cannot get rid of lawlessness, gang-rapes, corruption and price-hike.

Addressing the media after attending a JUI-S Punjab Shura meeting here on Tuesday, he rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s idea of castrating the sex offenders, saying it would not control crimes as it would promote hatred against the state and revengeful sentiments among the culprits and their families.

He said the only solution to eliminate rapes was Islamic punishment of stoning to death, or public hanging which create strong deterrence against crime in society. The eldest son of party founder Maulana Samiul Haq told a questioner that peace in the country depended upon peace in Afghanistan. If Taliban show some flexibility to stay connected with Loya Jirga, lasting peace could return to Afghanistan. Hamidul Haq warned that the cause of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and Namoos-e-Risalat could never be compromised, as it runs in the blood of Muslims. The Shura meeting strongly condemned the British parliament’s resolution seeking help for Ahmedis anti-Islam and anti-constitution activities in Pakistan. It urged government to register strong protests with the UK. The meeting was chaired by Maulana Pir Abdul Quddus Naqshbandi.