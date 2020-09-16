close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
September 16, 2020

Plan to bring private sector in agriculture, industrialisation: Asim Bajwa

Top Story

A
APP
September 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said a framework was being evolved to bring the private sector in agriculture and industrialisation under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Bajwa, who is also Chairman of CPEC Authority, said in a tweet he held a detailed meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here at his office. The ambassador, he said, specially thanked Pakistan for expeditious work on the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Development Agreement. "Our focus remained on framework to bring private sector in agriculture and industrialisation," he added.

Latest News

More From Top Story