close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 16, 2020

Mentally challenged woman gang raped in Karachi

Top Story

 
September 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A physically and mentally challenged woman was gang raped in Karachi, police said. One accused has been arrested while search is continuing for the other accused, Geo News reported.

The tragic incident happened in Kaimkhani Colony in Baldia Town where the two accused entered the tent houses on a mountain and subjected a mentally and physically challenged woman to sexual abuse. The victim is said to be the wife of a poor labourer. Police said one of the accused has subjected the woman to sexual abuse several times.

Latest News

More From Top Story