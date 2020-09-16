Mentally challenged woman gang raped in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: A physically and mentally challenged woman was gang raped in Karachi, police said. One accused has been arrested while search is continuing for the other accused, Geo News reported.

The tragic incident happened in Kaimkhani Colony in Baldia Town where the two accused entered the tent houses on a mountain and subjected a mentally and physically challenged woman to sexual abuse. The victim is said to be the wife of a poor labourer. Police said one of the accused has subjected the woman to sexual abuse several times.