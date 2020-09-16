Health dept notifies opening of marriage halls

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has notified opening of marriage halls/marquees in the province subject to adoption of Standard Operating Procedures SOPs/ guidelines. The order shall come into force immediately.

According to the notification, in consonance with the decisions made in the National Coordination Committee meeting and in exercise of powers under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, PS&HD, with the approval of Punjab chief minister, ordered for allowing all marriage halls/marquees to operate with effect from September 15, 2020, subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines.

All marriage halls/ marquees shall display the strength of attendees at prominent places including entrance; keeping in view the volumetric space available vis-à-vis social distance requirement.

District Administration including health officials shall monitor attendance besides other SOPs of marriage halls/marquees and punitive action shall be taken on violation. All earlier restrictions and exemptions shall continue to remain in force.