Trump says he has ‘no problem’ selling UAE advanced F-35 planes

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would have “no problem” selling advanced F-35 warplanes to the United Arab Emirates, despite objections from close ally Israel.

“I personally would have no problem with it,” he said on Fox News. “I would have no problem in selling them the F-35.” Trump, who will oversee the signing of a deal normalising relations between Israel and the UAE later Tuesday, said the sale would mean “tremendous jobs at home.”

The UAE is eying the stealth fighter jet as a component in its ambitious plans to make the small, wealthy country into a regional military power. Israel — currently the only country in the region to possess the US warplanes — has pushed back, insisting on retaining its overwhelming technical advantage against its Arab neighbours.