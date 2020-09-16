Orange Line train to run from next month

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved Tuesday to run Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) from the next month, according to a private new channel.

The chief minister had recommended making the OLMT operational before the cabinet. He ordered to make Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) service operational from October.

The cabinet also directed all the departments concerned to complete their preparations regarding running the Orange metro train. It is pertinent to mention that the mechanical work of the OLMT service has been completed. The cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister had approved Orange Line Train fare to be Rs40. The cabinet had earlier proposed to fix the fare of the Orange Line Metro (OLMT) at Rs50.