3 journalists beaten up by Indian troops in IOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) Indian forces subjected photojournalist Kamran Yousuf along with two other journalists to brutal torture in Pulwama district.

The journalists were covering an ongoing cordon and search operation launched by Indian troops in Kakapora area of the district in the morning.

Talking about the incident Kamran Yousuf said, “Sub Divisional Police Officer Kakapora and policemen accompanying him chased me and started beating with batons.” Two other journalists were also beaten up. In a purported video of the incident a forces personnel can be seen beating up Yousuf with batons as he runs on a sideway.

Fearing grave injuries Yousuf was en-route to a hospital for a medical checkup when this report was filed.

Kamran Yousuf was earlier detained in 2017 by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) for seven months. In February 2020 he was again picked up by the forces in a night raid on the charge of handling a Twitter account.