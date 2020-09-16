Cut in tariff on finished products of steel sector: PALSP warns govt of de-industrialisation, unemployment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) has warned the government of massive de-industrialisation and unemployment in case of reduction in tariff on finished products of steel sector.

PALSP has appealed to the government’s top government functionaries in writing that any reduction in tariffs on locally manufactured finished or semi-finished steel products under the garb of Tariff Rationalisation will result in de-industrialisation and closure of steel industry as well as massive unemployment in the country.

“First of all, the government must realise that reducing tariffs on domestically manufactured items without providing a globally competitive business environment will surely lead to de-industrialisation. Pakistan ranks dismally low (#110) on the Global Competitiveness Index published by the World Economic Forum and this shows that our business environment is not competitive with other countries. All major steel exporting countries feature much higher than Pakistan in the competitiveness index”, the association said.