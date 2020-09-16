404 new corona cases, six deaths in past 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The phase wise opening of educational institutions across the country began Tuesday with total active COVID-19 tally reaching 5,774 as 404 more persons had tested positive during the past 24 hours.

The educational institutions were opening following health guidelines and protocols already issued.

Special monitoring mechanism has been devised to ensure implementation of protocols agreed with all stakeholders, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a recent press release updating on prevailing coronavirus disease impact on daily basis.

The provincial and district administrations monitoring teams across the country would ensure implementation of health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In case of violation of any protocol, provincial and district administrations were empowered to close or fine subject institution.

“Wearing of face mask even of normal cloth and social distancing, staggering time is most important steps to ensure students health and safety”. “During the last 24 hours, around 404 persons tested COVID-19 positive Monday, where six persons died due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours who were under treatment in hospitals.

The total active 5,774 COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday where another 27,277 tests were conducted Monday taking the total tests number to 2,995,890. As many as 12,093 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Sindh, 9,098 in Punjab, 2,145 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,052 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 227 in Balochistan, 385 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 277 in AJK.

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 has reached 290,261 so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.