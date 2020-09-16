Shujaat demands strict legislation against child abuse

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and president Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Husain has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure strict legislation against the increasing crimes of child abuse in the country.

“Our party will fully support in the legislation to give exemplary punishment to child abusers,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Shujaat said Imran Khan should not care about people who keep coming and going, and most of them do not know the situation of our country.

“They try to give us advice, but only those understand the sorrow who suffer, as such Imran Khan should himself decide for the sake of the country,” he said.