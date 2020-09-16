NA Speaker stresses promotion of intra-party democracy

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that one major component of democracy is that no one person, or group or class holds power or any office on permanent basis.

The free, fair and regular elections allow fresh and vigorous mandates to enter into the system,” he said this while addressing a function organised by the SDGs Secretariat along with Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, while Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights hosted a National Seminar to celebrate the International Day of Democracy in PIPS Auditorium on Tuesday.

Asad Qaisar stressed on promotion of intra-party democracy in Pakistan. He said that inculcating democratic values within the parties would strengthen the democracy in the country. He said that sustained democracy is imperative for the progress and development of the country. He said that continuity of the democratic process ensures and upholds basic human rights ordained in Islam and guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking at the function, former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said those who talk of presidential form of government must realise that they are talking about the rewriting the Constitution 1973 because the entire scheme dealing with legislation will have to be changed, the entire scheme dealing with executive authority will have to be changed. “The entire concept of Trichotomy of power will be required to be changed and the question arises can the nation build such an enormous national consensus again,” he said.