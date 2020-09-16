Another 23 test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 that was registering a continuous upward trend for the last five days here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district dropped down to 23 on Tuesday, on the day of reopening of higher educational institutions including colleges, universities, and schools for 9th and 10th classes.

From September 10 to 14, as many as 233 confirmed cases of the illness along with over 200 suspects of the disease were registered from ICT and Rawalpindi however in the last 24 hours, 21 new patients have been confirmed positive from ICT while only two from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 22,122 from the region. It is important that a total of 460 patients have already died of the disease in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that in the last 24 hours, the virus did not claim any life from ICT and Rawalpindi district. To date, a total of 15,962 patients have been reported from the federal capital of which 15,392 have recovered leaving 392 active cases on the capital’s dashboard. A total of 178 patients have so far died of the illness in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 6,162 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5,769 have already recovered while 282 have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were 111 active cases of the illness in the district of which eight patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

Another 103 confirmed patients have been in the home isolation while a total of 311 suspects of the illness are still under quarantine at their homes.