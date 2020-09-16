Man, expecting wife battling for life after house fire

A man and his pregnant wife were severely injured in a fire that erupted in their apartment near Gilani Masjid within the Garden police remits on Tuesday.

The casualties were taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, where doctors termed their condition critical, saying the woman suffered 100 per cent burns, while her husband suffered 70 per cent burns.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Raheel, son of Javed, while his wife as Asma, 22. According to firefighters and police, the blaze apparently broke out in an internet device and then in an air-conditioner before sweeping through the house.

Family members of the victims told the police that the couple had married about one year ago and the woman was pregnant. The police said that when the blaze started, the couple were asleep and the door of their room was locked from inside.