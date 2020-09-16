Murtaza Wahab stresses importance of informing 15 helpline about missing, abused children

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab has advised the people to immediately inform the 15 police helpline about children in cases relating to their abuse or disappearance.

Wahab, who is also the chief minister’s law adviser, said in a video message on Tuesday that intimating the 15 helpline about incidents involving children carry legal value. He said that when a complaint is lodged with the helpline, not just the police of the area but also the officials of other localities are alerted.

He voiced his concerns about the recent increase in incidents of abuse and disappearance of children. “We have to work together to prevent such heinous incidents,” he said. “We should get together to voice our objections against these tyrants. The hands of the Sindh police and the provincial government have to be strengthened against them,” he added. The spokesman said Sindh has formulated a sufficient number of laws to protect children from such incidents.