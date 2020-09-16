Two suspects admit to raping, murdering Marwah

Police informed the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Tuesday that two of the detained suspects have admitted to raping and murdering six-year-old Marwah, and that the DNA test report of a third suspect, who claims innocence, is still awaited.

Accepting the police report, the judge sent all three suspects — Faiz (alias Faizu), Abdullah and Nawaz — into police custody on physical remand until September 26, and ordered the investigating officer to submit a progress report.

Marwah had gone missing on September 4 after she left the house in the morning to buy sweets from a local shop in the Old Sabzi Mandi area. Two days later, her body was found stuffed in a bag at a dumping yard on the Milk Plant plot in the neighbourhood.

Inspector Qurban Abbasi, the IO, said the police had collected the pieces of cloth with which the victim’s body was tied up. He said they talked to the local shopkeepers and street vendors, which led them to a tailor who identified the cloth and said he had given it to his employee Faiz.

During the suspect’s pre-screening, the police found that he was a habitual criminal and lived alone five or six houses away from the victim’s home in the same street. After he was detained, he disclosed the name of his accomplice Abdullah, who lived on a footpath in the area.

The IO said the suspect told the police that the two men had kidnapped Marwah, brought her to his house and then raped her one by one, during which she died. After her death, they covered her with the pieces of cloth, put her in a garbage trolley and then dumped her at the above-mentioned plot, added the inspector.

Following Faiz’s statement, Abdullah was detained and he also admitted to committing the crime. The IO told the court that the suspects’ custody was required for eight more days for DNA tests, fingerprint reports and criminal records. The court granted the request.

The case was registered at the PIB Colony police station under the Pakistan Penal Code’s sections 364-A (kidnap of a person under 14), 302 (premeditated murder), 376 (rape), 201 (disappearing evidence or giving false information) and 34 (common intention), read with the Anti-Terrorism Act’s Section 7 (punishment).