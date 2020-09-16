Zalmi trials offer great opportunity to youngsters, say senior players

LAHORE: Test cricketers Kamran Akmal Wahab Raiz have said that trials being conducted by Peshawar Zalmi are one of the best platforms for the upcoming cricketers.

These cricketers were speaking on the sidelines of the fifth phase of MG Zalmi trials being conducted here at Model Town ground.

Director Cricket Peshawar Zalmi Muhammad Akram and spin consultant Arshad Khan are supervising the trials in the presence of Kamral and Wahab.

“I along with Akram, Arshad and Wahab are here to find talented players,” Kamran said while talking to media.

He revealed that three wicket-keepers have been shortlisted. “It is my responsibility to provide a wicket-keeper batsman who will lead Peshawar,” added Kamran.

To a question he said that young Haider Ali should not be compared with any player. “He should be judged after two to three years,” he added.

Wahab said club cricket players did not get a proper chance to come up. “We have to find talent that will represent Pakistan by playing domestic cricket,” he added.