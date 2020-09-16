Sydney re-lights cauldron to mark 20th anniversary of Olympics

SYDNEY: Sydney lit its Olympic cauldron Tuesday for the first time since 2000 but the face of those millennium Games, Cathy Freeman, was missing because of the coronavirus pandemic which loomed large over the celebrations.

The images that flashed around the world exactly 20 years ago of Freeman, who went on to win 400 metres gold, lighting the cauldron to open the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in front of 110,000 people seemed a world away from the 20th anniversary event in the quiet surrounds of the city’s Olympic Park.

Two young athletes, Tenayah Logan and Tamsin Colley, instead symbolically carried Olympic torches to the foot of the cauldron which is now mounted high off the ground in a park named after Freeman.

The message of hope captured in the “surreal and just simply magnificent” opening ceremony was still powerful, Freeman said.