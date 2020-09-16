Job for former wrestler’s son

LAHORE: Fulfilling his promise Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has given a job to grandson of legendary wrestler Din Muhammad in Sports Board Punjab.

Faisal Ali, grandson of wrestling legend Din Muhammad, who clinched historic gold medal for Pakistan in 1954 Asian Games, called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

It may be recalled here that Taimoor had promised to give employment to one person of wrestler Din Muhammad’s family when he visited the residence of the elderly wrestler in May this year. Taimoor Bhatti had also given him a cheque and appreciation certificate on that occasion.

During his meeting with Faisal Ali, Taimoor said Din Muhammad was Pakistan’s first gold medalist in any international sports event and so deserved to be honoured at every level.

He said Din Muhammad’s name has also been recommended to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for a house in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said an endowment fund for the welfare of sports heroes and athletes has been included in the Sports Policy. Sports Policy is definitely a significant development for welfare of players in Punjab, he added.