KP Sports Directorate hires Jansher as head coach

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate has hired former world squash champion Jansher Khan as the head coach.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan and Director Operations Syed Saqleen Shah announced this at a media briefing at Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Asfandyar said that the provincial government was taking steps to promote squash and various programmes were underway in search for new talent.

Jansher said on the occasion he would do his best to fill the gap in squash and give the country a new world champion. “My job will be to revive squash and nurture squash talent in KP while giving children at the academy basic training," he said.

He added that the government has fulfilled his desire to train the children of the province. Due to lack of good training and coaching, the best talent of the province was being wasted, said Jansher.