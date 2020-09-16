S Arabia rebuked at UN over abuses, Khashoggi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Dozens of nations condemned Saudi Arabia before the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday over serious rights violations, and demanded accountability for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
In a relatively rare rebuke of the oil-rich kingdom before the UN’s top rights body, Denmark’s ambassador Carsten Staur read a statement on behalf of 29 states demanding justice for Khashoggi.
In the third joint statement to the council targeting Riyadh since the 2018 killing, the mainly European countries renewed a call for "transparency and holding all those responsible accountable". The Saudi journalist -- who wrote opinion pieces for The Washington Post -- was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to handle marriage paperwork.