S Arabia rebuked at UN over abuses, Khashoggi

GENEVA: Dozens of nations condemned Saudi Arabia before the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday over serious rights violations, and demanded accountability for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a relatively rare rebuke of the oil-rich kingdom before the UN’s top rights body, Denmark’s ambassador Carsten Staur read a statement on behalf of 29 states demanding justice for Khashoggi.

In the third joint statement to the council targeting Riyadh since the 2018 killing, the mainly European countries renewed a call for "transparency and holding all those responsible accountable". The Saudi journalist -- who wrote opinion pieces for The Washington Post -- was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to handle marriage paperwork.