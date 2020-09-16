close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
KMBL partners with United Auto

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Auto Industries (Pvt) Limited to facilitate Khushhali Microfinance Bank customers with two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, a statement said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Khushhali Microfinance Bank customers will be able to get bikes and loaders on easy finance via Khushhali Sarsabz Karobar and Khushhali Sarmaya product lines, it added.

Bikes or two-wheeler financing will be offered to employees of existing partners with whom Khushhali Microfinance Bank already had an agreement, via Sarsabz Karobar, whereas, loader or three-wheeler financing will be offered in the open market, via Khushhali Sarmaya.

