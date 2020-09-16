Bank branches to open on Saturdays

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed banks to open selected branches on Saturdays, subject to implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of novel COVID-19 disease, a circular said.

“Banks may now open their selected branches at various business centers, commercial hubs and ports etc on Saturdays,” the central bank said in the circular issued on late Monday. Banks have been reverted to normal office and business hours from July 31, 2020.

The SBP had reduced the timings of the banks on March 23, subsequent to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The SBP had asked all banks to open their branches/workplaces with bare minimum staff in order to keep their employees and customers safe.