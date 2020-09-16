Murray handed French Open wild card

LONDON: Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray has received a wild card into the French Open main draw.

Proceedings in Roland Garros will get under way on September 27 and the Scot will not have to worry about qualifying after being given a free pass into the first round. The former world number one reached the final of the clay grand slam in 2016 before he required hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 to save his career. Murray is the only non-French player among the men’s wild cards while in the women’s singles, there are places for Eugenie Bouchard – a semi-finalist and Wimbledon finalist in 2014 – and recent US Open quarter-finalist Tsvetana Pironkova.