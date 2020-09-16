What is turning the Shia-Sunni brotherhood into enmity? Is the politics of the Middle East the core reason for the rising tensions between the two sects? Or are local radical people from the two sides stirring up tensions? The timing of this sectarian strife is of high importance as Pakistan is being watched closely by FATF. Pakistan should monitor the situation and not let these people make the environment more toxic.

Saqib Ali Sahar

Rawalpindi