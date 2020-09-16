Women’s safety

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The horrible motorway incident shows that in Pakistan women are deprived of their basic rights. Women are physically tortured, die in honour killings, and are raped, but the authorities remain silent. Many such incidents go unnoticed. Instead of questioning women and criticising them for going out at night, the authorities should ensure that all women are safe.
Maha Jaffery
Karachi