Wed Sep 16, 2020
September 16, 2020

Without gas

Newspost

 
Residents of Ali Nawaz Baloch Road, Lyari, have been facing the problem of prolonged gas loadshedding for more than a week now.

Low gas pressure throughout the day creates many difficulties. The relevant authorities must look into this issue and take steps

to restore the uninterrupted supply of gas in the area.

Abdul Aziz Khatri

Karachi

