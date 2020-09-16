Without gas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Residents of Ali Nawaz Baloch Road, Lyari, have been facing the problem of prolonged gas loadshedding for more than a week now.
Low gas pressure throughout the day creates many difficulties. The relevant authorities must look into this issue and take steps
to restore the uninterrupted supply of gas in the area.
Abdul Aziz Khatri
Karachi