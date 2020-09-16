Iran warns US against ‘strategic mistake’ after Trump threat

TEHRAN: Iran warned the US on Tuesday against making a “strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened Tehran over reports it planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani.

“We hope that they do not make a new strategic mistake and certainly in the case of any strategic mistake, they will witness Iran’s decisive response,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a televised news conference.

A US media report, quoting unnamed officials, said that an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa was planned before the US presidential election in November.

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Rabiei expressed regret that “the president of a country who has claims to global management and order would make hasty, agenda-fuelled and dubious remarks on such a weak basis”.

He warned that reacting to such reports would “achieve nothing but disruption to the region and to world calm” and advised Trump to “refrain from fresh adventurism... for the sake of winning a new term as president”.

On Monday, the foreign ministry denied the report of an assassination plot as “baseless” and part of “repetitive and rotten methods to create an anti-Iranian atmosphere”.