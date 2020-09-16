India’s objections to new Pak map played down in SCO meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) overruled India’s objections to Pakistan’s new political map in the background of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Moeed Yusuf during an online meeting of national security advisers on Tuesday.

India, which was being represented by Ajit Doval, had formally raised an objection against Pakistan on the display of the political map as background for the meeting a day earlier by falsely claiming that the new political map showed “sovereign Indian territories” as part of Pakistan, said a press release.

In its reply, Pakistan highlighted that India, under international law, had no legal rights to claim the internationally recognised disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India. Pakistan also categorically rejected Indian assertions that the newly released political map included any part of Indian territory.

Pakistan informed the SCO secretariat that India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were in grave violation of the UN Charter and UNSC resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Furthermore, Pakistan emphasised that the new political map represented Pakistan’s rights and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. It emphasised that Pakistan retains an abiding commitment to seeking a resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the UN Charter and UNSC resolutions.The SCO agreed to Pakistan’s position and Yusuf conducted the SCO meeting with Pakistan’s new political map as background for the discussions.