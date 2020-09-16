Motorway rape suspect remanded for 14 days

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday approved a 14-day judicial remand of the motorway gang-rape suspect, Shafqat Ali, who was captured a day earlier and reportedly confessed to committing the crime with key suspect Abid Ali, Geo News reported.

Shafqat was booked in a case registered on behalf of the gang-rape victim’s relative, police said. Apart from sections 376 and 392, a terrorism clause was also included in the police complaint. Prime suspect Abid Ali is still at large.

Last week, a woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her children the early hours of Thursday on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. The incident sparked anger and countrywide protests calling for enhanced protection for women.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced Shafqat’s arrest, stating on Twitter that “his DNA has matched, and he has confessed to the crime”.

Meanwhile, information gleaned from Shafqat Ali led to the arrest of a third suspect, the police said on Tuesday. The alleged accomplice was identified as Bala Mistri. According to the police, Mistri was with the prime suspects on the night but had left before the incident. However, they claimed he has been involved in various crimes alongside key suspect Abid Ali in the past as well.