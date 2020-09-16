12 outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

MARDAN: The police arrested 12 suspects, including proclaimed offenders and facilitators of criminals, under the National Action Plan and recovered weapons from them. Talking to The News, DPO Zahidullah Khan said that Takht Bhai and Garhi Kapura Circle police conducted operations in their area under the National Action Plan. He added that 12 suspects, including two proclaimed offenders and four facilitators of criminals, were arrested during the operations.