Remittances up by 31pc in July-Aug FY21: PM

SLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday Pakistan’s remittances were up 31 per cent for the first two months of the current fiscal year over the corresponding period of last year.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said overseas Pakistanis sent $2,095 million in remittances in August 2020, adding the amount was 24.4 per cent higher than August last year. Besides, he also mentioned the record $2,768 million of remittances received in July this year.

Over the last three months, remittances reached an unprecedented level of $7.3 billion i.e. 37.2 per cent higher than the last year’s corresponding period, the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement.

Efforts under Pakistan Remittances Initiative and the gradual re-opening of businesses in major host countries such as Middle East, Europe and United States contributed to this increase. The top three originating countries for remittances in August were Saudi Arabia ($0.593 billion), United Arab Emirates ($0.410 billion) and United Kingdom ($0.302 billion), it added.—APP