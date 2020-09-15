PM Imran Khan welcomes children back to school

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said millions of children will be welcomed back to school today (Tuesday), and noted that it was the government’s priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child could go to school safely and learn.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely and learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public safety and rules on COVID19.”