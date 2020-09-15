close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

Schools for Matric, Inter students, colleges, universities reopen today

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

LAHORE: Public and private schools will reopen for Matric and Intermediate students across Punjab on Tuesday (today). In the first phase starting today, the schools are allowed to resume classes for grade 9 to 12, while inviting students of each class in two different groups on alternative days. In the second phase, the schools would be allowed to add classes for grade 6 to 8 from Sept 23, while in the third and the last phase schools would resume classes for grade 1 to 5. Meanwhile most of the schools failed to inform students and their parents about groups for each day, which is likely to result in crowded classrooms on the very first day. Similarly, public and private sector colleges and universities are also reopening from today.

Latest News

More From Top Story