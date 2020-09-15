Schools for Matric, Inter students, colleges, universities reopen today

LAHORE: Public and private schools will reopen for Matric and Intermediate students across Punjab on Tuesday (today). In the first phase starting today, the schools are allowed to resume classes for grade 9 to 12, while inviting students of each class in two different groups on alternative days. In the second phase, the schools would be allowed to add classes for grade 6 to 8 from Sept 23, while in the third and the last phase schools would resume classes for grade 1 to 5. Meanwhile most of the schools failed to inform students and their parents about groups for each day, which is likely to result in crowded classrooms on the very first day. Similarly, public and private sector colleges and universities are also reopening from today.