close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

PM welcomes children back to schools

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said millions of children will be welcomed back to school today (Tuesday), and noted that it was the government’s priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child could go to school safely and learn. In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Tomorrow (Tuesday)we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely and learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public safety and rules on COVID19.”

Latest News

More From Top Story