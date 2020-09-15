Israeli handed three life sentences for killing Palestinian family

LOD, Israel: An Israeli court handed a Jewish settler three life sentences Monday for murdering a Palestinian toddler and his parents in an arson attack on their home in the occupied West Bank.

Amiram Ben-Uliel was sentenced by the court in the town of Lod following his conviction in May for the 2015 killings. He was also found guilty of two counts each of attempted murder and arson, along with conspiracy to commit a hate crime.

Ben-Uliel threw a firebomb through a window of the Dawabsha family home while they slept in the village of Duma. Ahmed Dawabsha, who was four at the time, was severely burned in the attack which killed his 18-month-old brother Ali, his mother Riham and father Saed.