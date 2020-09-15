Sindh varsity VC sent on forced leave for corruption

KARACHI: Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University, the biggest public sector University of the province, Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, has been ousted on corruption charges and sent on forced leave, and a high-level committee has been formed to probe the allegations against him, while Dr Siddique Kalhoro has been appointed as acting VC.

Dr Burfat, who joined as VC of Sindh University on January 17, 2017, and was scheduled to leave on January 15, 2021 after completing of his four years tenure, was facing the allegations of corruption of millions of rupees and recently onSeptember 03, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered against him and his over 70 over alleged accomplices at Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment Jamshoro Zone in the complaint of Circle Officer of ACE Jamshoro Sajid Bhutto.

VC Dr Burfat is on interim pre-arrest bail of the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the same case. On the other hand, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted an inquiry committee comprised of Muhammad Waseem, Chairman Planning and Development, and Professor Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, VC of Mehran University, Jamshoro.

According to a notification, Muhammad Riazuddin, Secretary Boards and Universities, Inquiry Committee, has been directed to probe the allegations of alleged gross misconduct, inefficiency, corruption, violation of budgetary provisions, moral turpitude, maladministration and mismanagement against Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, and to submit the report within one period of one month.

Well-paced sources informed The News that VC Dr Burfat and his family have allegedly got the immigration visas of a foreign country and he along with his family members will depart to the said country in coming some days.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the whole tenure of Dr Burfat, no Senate meeting was held, which is mandatory to be held at least once a year to decide the core administrative issues, especially financial matters, including the passing of budget.

Earlier on November 18, 2018, the ACE on the basis of inquiry against Dr Burfat and his 63 associates, administration officers, and others recommended registration of a FIR against the suspects over their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of over Rs738 million only in one the year 2017-18.