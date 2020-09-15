Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: Jang/Geo workers remain firm on protest

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group continued their protest against the illegal arrest of Jamg/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said that he was being in illegal detention for last six months just for political victimisation and following the constitution that guarantees freedom of media.

The Jang/Geo Group journalists and workers along with journalist organisations, representatives of the civil society and political workers continued their countrywide protest for last 185 days.

At the protest camp outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters held demonstration with chanting slogans and raising the placards for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protest camp in Rawalpindi, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said the Geo and Jang Group was being targeted for being the largest media house of the country.

He said the struggle for the freedom of media will continue. He said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has become symbol of struggle for freedom of press.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group Islamabad and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti said the Geo and Jang Group is leading the struggle for the freedom of media in the country. He said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has become leading light of those who struggle for freedom of the media in the country.

Resident Editor Hanif Khalid said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never compromised on his principled stance of freedom of the media in the country.

Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said that workers of Geo and Jang Group stood with the high morale and will continue their struggle till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said the workers of Geo and Jang Group were looking towards the Supreme Court for the justice for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Among others who also addressed the protest camp included Rahat Munir, Shakil Awan, Kamal Shah, Munir Shah, Nusrat Malik, Amjad Abbasi, Aslam Butt, PML-N leader of Rawalpindi Imtiaz Taji and other workers of Jang and The News.

In Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and Jang Workers Union continued their protest to condemn the PTI government for usurping media freedom through different tactics including detaining Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman under the NAB custody over a 34-year-old property exchange matter for the last 185 days.

While staging a demonstration outside the Jang Offices Monday at the protest camp of the workers of Jang, Geo and The News employees for the 163rd consecutive day, they lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been claiming to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like state for the last two decades, and was voted to power with the help of media. But, strangely, he had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PTI regime, they said, adding that there was no progress either in investigations into the corruption charges against him nor any formal case registered. The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom, shouted slogans against the fascist government and condemned the anti-media tactics of the NAB.

They urged the Supreme Court chief justice for taking a suo motu notice against this gross injustice. They vowed to continue struggle till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They also demanded the immediate release of editor-in-chief and warned that any direct action could be taken against the PTI government to stop it from curbing freedom of expression and economic murder of media workers. They threatened to launch anti-government movement across the country if Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was not released.

Jang Workers Union Secretary General Farooq Malik, Pakistan Times News Editor Zaheer Anjum, Muhammad Shafiq, Faizan Bangash, Awais Qarni, Humayun Zaman Mirza, Amjad Saeed, Qaiser Saleem Khan, Ijaz Rasool, Ms Ayesha Akram, Ms Riffat, Saleem Kamran, Romeo Jalib, Aziz Sheikh, Muhammad Irshad, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ali, Hafiz Asad, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas and Mushtaq were among the protesters.

Zaheer Anjum termed the PTI government the worst kind of fascist and authoritarian regime bent upon gagging the voice of media to prevent exposure of its own corruption and bad governance. He said other owners of the media houses will be the next target after Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was the first casualty of PTI government’s stifling media policy. He said choking the entire media would become an easy target for the government and establishment when the top-ranking media house would either be closed down or badly reduced to size. He said media houses owners must realise that unless they empower their workers and professional journalists their own strength would be seriously curtailed, and they would become an easy prey for the establishment and ruling elite. He said the case of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should serve as eye-opener for all media houses owners.

Muhammad Shafiq said victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must come to an end after the detention of over five months, and he should be released as his arrest was a symbolic move to usurp media freedom. Already the results desired by rulers were coming out and the arrest was leading towards the crumbling of other media houses and closure of noted news channels and retrenchment of workers in others recently. Farooq Malik said the fabricated case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be withdrawn and he should be released. He warned that if the editor-in-chief was not released then the protest would gain momentum and create more problems for the government. Ayesha Akram said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was not only a conspiracy against the Jang Group but also the first step to mute all the voices of the independent media. She said the journalists staging hunger strikes have proved that they would win this battle also as they had achieved success in the past against the military dictators.

In Peshawar, journalists continued the protest against the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release forthwith.

The protesters converged on the lawn outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV in the Khyber Super Market. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with demands. The protesters kept on chanting slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for targeting the Jang Group and putting under pressure the free media. Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Nisar Mahmood, Khalid Kheshgi, Farmanullah Jan, Ansar Abbas, Sabz Ali Shah, Gohar Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Ihtesham Toru and others addressed on the occasion. The speakers slammed the PTI government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on cooked-up charges on March 12 and keeping him behind bars since then. They lamented that the Jang Group chief had been interned for the last 187 days because the government was punishing him and his media house for pursuing independent journalism. The speakers were critical of the National Accountability Bureau for its selective approach of going after the opposition parties and pressuring the free media. They said the NAB was being used by the PTI government to suppress the opposition and non-pliant media houses on the one hand and sparing the tainted members of the ruling party on the other. The protesters implored the apex court of the country to take notice of the case and provide justice to the head of the Jang media group.