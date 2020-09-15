Motorway tragedy: Lahore CCPO tenders public apology over his remarks

LAHORE: City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umer Sheikh Monday sought public apology over his controversial and insensitive remarks, blaming the victim of the Motorway gang-rape for being careless.

Sheikh said he had already sought an apology over his media statement. He said he had no ill intention while giving the statement. If his comments had offended anyone, he apologises, to not only the victim but also to all others, from core of his heart, he said.

A day after Motorway incident, he told a private TV channel that the victim should have checked petrol before setting on journey and she should have travelled by GT Road instead of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. His comments invited immense criticism from the pubic. “Remove CCPO” had been a trend on twitter and a buzzword on other social media forums.