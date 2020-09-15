Rabbani authors novella, ‘The Smile Snatchers’ – a tale of stolen smiles and the power of art

ISLAMABAD: ‘The Smile Snatchers,’ written by former Senate Chairman and prominent Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Mian Raza Rabbani, is a work of fiction, a novella, which focuses on the mysterious events that unfold in the life of Zaheer, a struggling artist.

At a broader level, the novella deals with the plight of children in conflict areas and how the international establishment, for its own vested and security interests, has brought suffering to these children and snatched away their smiles.

Artist Zaheer has always been captivated by the smiles of children. One day, the suffering children of the world begin to visit him in his dreams and visions, trying to warn him of a calamity looming on the horizon.

The recurring nightmares make Zaheer fear that he is losing his sanity. However, the artist tries to help the children in the only way he knows: through his canvases. He is convinced that the unhappiness of these children is a threat to the future of humanity. This is a tale of stolen smiles and the power of art, as Zaheer takes up the challenge. His thoughts go frequently to the refugee children of Mosul’s holocaust, children who have lost their lives in airstrikes in Syria, a three-year-old child whose body was washed ashore after a refugee boat capsized, Afghan children whose limbs had to be amputated, the suffering children of Indian Occupied Kashmir and even Pakistan’s young victims of violence and terrorism.

Zaheer uses his brush to paint smiles on the faces of these children but then realises that the children he painted were traumatised and not smiling. His journey of trying to spread awareness of the plight of a generation that is the future of the world brings the wrath of the state upon him, as he is arrested while his exhibition is taking place.

Two years ago, Rabbani published a collection of his short stories, ‘Invisible People.’ which received the Best Fiction Award (2017) from the Pakistan Academy of Letters and The Parveen Shakir Trust. The ‘Invisible People’ highlighted the miseries of the children of the working class, the plight of rural women and the jobless poor who keep drifting about in our society unnoticed.

‘The Smile Snatchers’ is being launched on September 18 in Islamabad. Eminent writer, linguist and historian Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik will preside over the ceremony. The speakers include poet, columnist and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad, writer and columnist Nasir Abbas Nayyar, poet, columnist and Secretary General of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Harris Khalique, and Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Afrasiab Khattak and Farhatullah Babar. Rabbani’s credentials as an acclaimed, principled democrat and parliamentarian are well established and are acknowledged by all and sundry including even his political adversaries. There are several instances when he differed with certain policies and decisions of his own PPP but he has not said it goodbye. For this reason, he had declined several offers of induction in the federal cabinet during the previous PPP tenure.