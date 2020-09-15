Killer of transgender person arrested

PESHAWAR: Two senior cops have been made focal persons to ensure protection to transgender persons as police arrested the alleged killer of trans activist Gul Panra who was murdered in the provincial capital on September 9. Police said the accused Rafiullah, who was involved in the murder of transgender person Gul Panra, has been arrested by using technology.

The officials said more people would be arrested soon in the case on the basis of information divulged by the accused Rafiullah. “The police have arrested the prime accused Rafiullah while the cops are going after other accomplices to arrest them soon. Besides, we have taken a number of measures for the protection of the transgendered persons in the provincial capital. The Superintendent of Police (SP) City and ASP Faqirabad have been made focal persons to hold meetings with the members of the transgender community and take measures for their security,” Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur told reporters at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

The official said the Victims Support Desk at the Gulbahar Police Station would also lodge complaints and take prompt action in case of any threat to the transgendered persons. A woman officer would help the transgendered persons when they approach the desk with any complaint,” he added.

“In case of any threat to any transgendered persons, a case will be lodged against the accused as per law. The record of those involved in constantly threatening any member of the community will be maintained and action will be taken against them,” said the CCPO.

Gandapur said that special icon would be added to the Peshawar Police Mobile Application for instant help in case of any need. He said the transgendered persons were the vulnerable community that will be provided all kind of protection.

A number of transgendered persons have complained that they are facing threats from various people. A popular trans activist and dancer Gul Panra was killed while Chahat (another one, not Gul Chahat) was wounded when armed men attacked them near Palosai after a function on September 9.

According to reports, the transgendered persons performed in a wedding in Palosai and as they were returning to the city when unidentified people opened fire on them. Gul Panra (whose real name was Shakil) died on the spot while Chahat (Tariq) sustained injuries and was taken to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

A number of human rights activists and the transgender group leaders have been campaigning for long to ensure security and protection for hundreds of members of the community. Before Gul Panra, several attacks have happened in Peshawar and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan in the last few years.

A few of the transgendered persons were killed in these attacks while a number of others were tortured, beaten and abused. Some of the attackers were those who were once known to the victims but they later developed differences.

Apart from protection, a large number of people demand equal rights for the transgendered people so they could live respectable life instead of joining the specific groups where there only profession is dance.

Many of them also get involved in other activities when they are disowned by parents, families and friends only for not being a girl or a boy. There have been calls by the rights activists for the last many years, asking their parents and families to own the transgendered and give them basic rights of education, health and others so they become respectable citizens of the country.