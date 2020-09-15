FBR, Punjab Excise and Taxation Office sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department of Punjab have signed an MoU for real time integration of data bases in order to broaden the narrowed tax base. The MoU signing ceremony was held in the office of Director General ET& NC in Lahore on Monday. Minister for Excise and Narcotics Punjab Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Member IT, FBR Asim Ahmad, Secretary Excise and Taxation Wajeehullah Kundi, Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority Zain Ul Abideen Sahe and DG Excise/Taxation Masood Ul Haq attended the ceremony. The MoU will enable FBR to get hold of CNIC based data of vehicles, properties and professionals along with allied details. Likewise, data of guest houses, ginning factories and other registered professionals as per law would be accessible to ET&NC Department of Punjab. The MoU is covered in terms of confidentiality of data and caters for data needs of both organisations for future initiatives as well. This step would be extremely helpful to identify the potential taxpayers and plug revenue leakages. Both parties have shown resolve to extend maximum facilitation to each other for increasing tax collection. It is also agreed that data sharing would be done through secure web service without human involvement. FBR believes that such initiatives can help a great deal in documentation of economy and is desirous to make such agreements with other relevant organisations.