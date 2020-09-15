Saudi Arabia eases travel restrictions from today

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will partially lift the suspension of international flights from today (Sept. 15), the Interior Ministry said, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign media reported. The Kingdom will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport “after Jan. 1” next year, the ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December. Meanwhile, Gulf state citizens and non-Saudis with “iqama” residency permits or visit visas may enter the Kingdom from today provided they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the previous 48 hours. Other “exceptional categories,” such as government and military employees, foreign embassy workers and people requiring medical treatment, will also be allowed entry and exit from Sept. 15. Families separated by the lockdown may also travel to join their loved ones outside the Kingdom as authorities have included them in humanitarian cases. Saudis with proof of residency outside the Kingdom may also travel, and there will be a gradual move toward lifting the Umrah pilgrimage suspension.