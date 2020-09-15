‘South Punjab Agri Dept to make wheat calendar’

MULTAN: The South Punjab Agriculture Department has decided to make a wheat calendar for safe and secure return of the crop. The calendar would be made for the first time in the history. The wheat calendar would show year long activities for the betterment of the crop.

It was told by South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali while chairing a meeting of wheat yellow rust prevention held at the committee room of the South Punjab Agriculture Secretariat here on Monday.

The secretary said that the Punjab Seed Corporation had provided 9,000kg seed of new wheat variety Ghazi-19. He said that only yellow rust was resistant and additional wheat producing seed varieties would be encouraged to cultivate in the South Punjab. The Regional Agriculture Research Institute had developed a yellow rust resistant seed variety Ghazi-19, he told.

The 9,000kg pre basic seed of this variety was provided to the PSC for production, he informed. He said that unregistered pesticides without labeling usage instructions would not be allowed to spray on crops. These types of pesticides were not only health hazardous but also such crops were not fit for export, he added.

Saqib Ali directed the Agriculture Department to compile data on temperature and humidity from wheat sowing to harvesting because yellow rust directly links to humid weather and fluctuation in temperature.

He directed the agriculture officials to ensure availability of pesticides against yellow rust. If the required pesticides faced shortage in the market, then the concerned department would be held responsible, he warned. This was necessary to concerned departments to make foolproof planning for the swift availability of anti-fungal sprays in February next, he continued. He advised the growers to use only recommended sprays against fungus. Senior agriculture officers, including Dr Lal Hussain Akhtar, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Shahzad Sabir, Naveed Asmat Kahloon and others were also present.