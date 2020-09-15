Motorway tragedy: Judicial commission can be formed, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said if the victim wants, a judicial commission can be formed on the tragic motorway incident. The men involved in the tragedy are terrorists. There will be no concession for them.

He was talking to the media on Monday. The governor also had a meeting with CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh. The CCPO briefed him about the progress made on the motorway tragedy and other important measures. “They will not be allowed to flee” said the governor.

To a question, Sarwar said the government has no objection to Nawaz Sharif’s treatment but he should satisfy the government and the judiciary by giving information about the treatment being given. There is no such thing as unity and ideology in the opposition, he said. Sarwar said the police and other agencies have worked expeditiously on the motorway tragedy.

This speedy progress is an example of extraordinary work. More DNA tests are being done, the accused will never flee and will be arrested as soon as possible. These beasts do not deserve any concessions. Regarding the All Parties Conference, he said the APC is a constitutional and democratic right of the opposition, but the opposition parties have their own political interests and views so it does not matter how many times they call the All Parties Conference.

Even if they call the APC, they can never be united and there is no threat anymore. He said the opposition parties can’t bear the country’s success on economic and other major aspects. Praise be to God, today the whole world is not only appreciating Pakistan’s actions against corona but they are also telling the corona-stricken countries to learn from Pakistan how to deal with it.

“If Allah wills, Pakistan is now on the path of rapid development and we have defeated corona in the country through a successful policy of smart lockdown but there are still some threats about COVID-19 so the basic precautions are necessary,” he said. Addressing a ceremony at the Governor’s House, he said boy and girl scouts are being fully activated in Punjab and soon a convention of scouts will be held at the Governor’s House where the special guest will be President Dr Arif Alvi or Prime Minister Imran Khan.