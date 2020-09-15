Imran obstructing Hamza’s treatment: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan is intentionally obstructing Hamza Shahbaz’s treatment just like he obstructed Nawaz Sharif’s and brought him to the verge of death. In a statement on Monday, she said the authorities refused to accept Hamza Shahbaz’s request to be moved to hospital on Imran Khan’s orders. She said Nawaz too was in government detention when his health started deteriorating. It is still to be ascertained what caused Nawaz’s ailment and what was he fed in jail. The former Information minister said political point-scoring over the life of opponents is shameful, disappointing and condemnable. Imran is blinded by his political vengeance, she said, adding that if anything happens to Hamza, Imran would be the chief culprit for that. The PML-N and its leadership will not be blackmailed through vicious tactics. Marriyum said Hamza should be shifted to hospital for treatment immediately. She said the PTI wants to jeopardize Nawaz’s life as well by forcing him to return before completion of his treatment. She pointed out that it also needs to be investigated how Hamza contracted coronavirus in jail.