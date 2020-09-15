India says China laying cables to bolster communications at border flashpoint

By Newsdesk

LEH, India: Two Indian officials said Chinese troops were laying a network of optical fibre cables at a western Himalayan flashpoint with India, suggesting they were digging in for the long haul despite high-level talks aimed at resolving a standoff there.

Such cables, which would provide forward troops with secure lines of communication to bases in the rear, have recently been spotted to the south of Pangong Tso lake in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, a senior government official said.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to questions on the matter from media, while defence officials could not immediately be reached for comment.The Chinese have complained about India building roads and air strips in and around their disputed border, and Beijing says this triggered tensions along the border.